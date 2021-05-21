79% of observed Microsoft Exchange Server exposures occurred in the cloud

Researchers this week reported that when studying vulnerable Microsoft Exchange servers. some 79% of observed exposures took place in the cloud. A blog post by the Cortex Expanse research team from Palo Alto Networks also said most of the adversary scans they observed between January and March began 15 to 60 minutes following disclosure through the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) listing. But the researchers said on March 2, threat actors started scanning for vulnerable Exchange Server systems within just five minutes of Microsoft’s disclosure of multiple zero-days.