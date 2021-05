The Thomas Walker Lady Pioneers won their first game in 8 years against the Twin Springs Lady Titans in impressive fashion on Friday afternoon. The Pioneers blanked the Titans in a 10 to 0 rout, ending after 5 innings, in front of the home crowd that has been on edge to get a win in many years. Freshman Eden Muncy threw a 1 hitter along with 14 strikeouts to not only get the win but shut out the Titans. This young player also helped her own cause by going 2 for 4 on the night, starting the pioneers off with a 3 run homer in the first. Mikayla Kidwell had a hot bat Friday going 4 for 4 with 2 doubles and Senior Kaitlyn Brown had a double going 1 for 3. The night ended when Caylea Ellis, who also went 2 for 4, had a game ending RBI triple giving the Lady Pioneers a 10 run lead and a huge win for the Lady Pioneers that gives them momentum going into today’s match-up with another district rival in Eastside.