Little House on the Prairie was one of the most popular shows on television. Fans loved the show during its original run. Today, people still tune in to watch the citizens of Walnut Grove live their simple pioneer lives. The Ingalls family was the center of the show. Their lives were full of adventure, homespun wisdom, and heartfelt life lessons. However, that would have gotten boring if there was no conflict. On the other hand, not all conflicts can be life-threatening or even life-changing. There had to be some kind of balance to make the show truly work. So, the series needed a villain. It needed someone who would be antagonistic and, at the same time, not pose a real threat to anyone.