Portsmouth, RI

Aquidneck Land Trust announces the opening of a new boardwalk at Little Creek Preserve

By Ryan M. Belmore
whatsupnewp.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAquidneck Land Trust (“ALT”) this week announces the opening of a new 165-foot boardwalk at its Little Creek Preserve property on Bramans Lane in Portsmouth. The boardwalk is one of many improvements made to the 15+-acre site, which was conserved by ALT in 2018. The boardwalk terminates in an 8’x16’ viewing platform over a marsh. The property features picnic tables, benches, and a half-mile loop trail that links to the Sakonnet Greenway Trail, a 10-mile nature trail through ALT-conserved properties stretching from Linden Land in Portsmouth to Wyatt Road in Middletown.

