Analyst Lists Carl Lawson as ‘Player To Keep an Eye On’

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Yesterday brought sad news to Jets fans, as star DL Quinnen Williams broke his foot while doing offseason workouts at the team facility. He’ll be facing surgery and will be out 8-10 weeks, but should be available for the start of the season. It’s an unfortunate start to a new season for the Jets, who were riding the high of the NFL Draft. Getting live reps with the team under a new scheme and coach could be very important, and the lack of those reps during the summer could create a transition period for Quinnen to settle in. Hopefully he can completely recover from the injury without a setback, and pave his way to an excellent season. With that, here are your links to the Jets today.