Special Weather Statement issued for Union County by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Union County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN UNION COUNTY UNTIL 545 PM MDT At 511 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Clayton, moving north at 55 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Clayton, Clayton Lake State Park, Seneca and Moses. This includes Highway 64 between Mile Markers 419 and 429.alerts.weather.gov