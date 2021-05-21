Special Weather Statement issued for Union County by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Union County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN UNION COUNTY UNTIL 545 PM MDT At 511 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Clayton, moving north at 55 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Clayton, Clayton Lake State Park, Seneca and Moses. This includes Highway 64 between Mile Markers 419 and 429.

Harding County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harding, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harding; Union A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL HARDING AND WEST CENTRAL UNION COUNTIES At 757 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles northwest of Bueyeros, or 24 miles north of Mosquero, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bueyeros and Yates. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Bernalillo County, NMweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Middle Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY FOR ALL AREAS BELOW SNOWPACK DUE TO STRONG WIND, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .A mixture of wet-dry showers and thunderstorms from Friday will set the stage for potential fire starts today as strong westerly winds increase with very low humidity and unstable conditions. Several hours of critical fire weather conditions are most likely along and east of the central mountain chain into eastern NM. A cold front will move into the region tonight and alleviate fire weather concerns. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...All areas below significant snowpack from late morning through early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 20 to 30 mph west of the central mountain chain and 25 to 35 mph east of the central mountain chain. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6-12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Colfax County, NMweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass, Union County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 17:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Union County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass and Union County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Reduced visibility in blowing dust is likely.