newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden: 'Simply wrong' for Trump DOJ to seek journalists' phone records

By Brett Samuels
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DPa9H_0a7UACfl00
© Getty Images

President Biden on Friday vowed that his administration would never seize the phone records of journalists after it was disclosed that the Trump administration secretly obtained the records of CNN and Washington Post reporters.

Biden, following a press conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, told reporters at the White House it was "absolutely, positively" wrong to seize reporters' communications.

"I won’t let that happen," he said during a brief Q&A with journalists after the official press conference ended.

CNN reported Thursday that the Department of Justice (DOJ) informed its Pentagon correspondent, Barbara Starr, that prosecutors obtained email and phone records from two months in 2017, including from her personal and work correspondence.

The CNN report followed a Washington Post article saying the DOJ under former President Trump secretly obtained phone records for three of its journalists, reportedly in an effort to uncover sources for a story in 2017 on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The reports drew condemnation from press freedom advocates, and reporters have in recent days asked the Biden administration whether it would rule out a similar practice.

"This president is committed, strongly, to the rights of the freedom of press, as you have seen for decades, and to standing up for the rights of journalists," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters earlier Friday. "And the Justice Department conveyed yesterday that they intend to meet with reporters to hear their concerns about recent notices. And they, certainly, intend to use the 'Holder model' as their model — not the model of the last several years."

But journalists noted that former Attorney General Eric Holder had also pursued leak investigations aggressively during the Obama administration. When pressed on that, Psaki deflected questions to the DOJ.

View All 14 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

216K+
Followers
19K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Moon Jae In
Person
Eric Holder
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Cnn#2016 Election#The Trump Administration#President Biden#Journalists#Trump Doj#Cnn#South Korean#The White House#Q A#The Department Of Justice#Pentagon#The Justice Department#Phone Records#Washington Post Reporters#Press Freedom Advocates#Correspondence#Leak Investigations#Questions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump is the Democratic secret weapon

Democrats have a wafer-thin majority in Congress, which will be difficult to maintain in the midterm election. But President Biden and his party have a secret weapon to deploy next year and his name is Donald Trump . A new president’s party has fared badly in the midterm elections. In...
POTUSWashington Times

Biden says he won't allow feds to seize reporters' phone records

President Biden said Friday that he won’t allow the federal government to seize reporters’ phone records or emails, calling the practice “simply wrong.”. “Absolutely, positively it’s wrong. It’s simply, simply wrong,” Mr. Biden told reporters as he was leaving a press conference at the White House with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. “I won’t let that happen.”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Biden, second Catholic president, to skip Notre Dame commencement after backlash to his abortion policies

Notre Dame University's 2021 commencement is set for Sunday, but President Biden will reportedly be absent from the event. Breaking with recent tradition, the president will not address the ceremony after 4,300 "members of the Notre Dame community" signed a petition urging Notre Dame President Fr. John Jenkins not to invite Biden, the second Catholic president, over his stance on abortion.
Congress & Courtsfreedom.press

Surveillance of CNN reporter underscores urgency of Justice Department ban on journalist spying

Sen. Wyden has called on the Biden admin to categorically bar the surveillance of journalists in order to root out their sources. The Trump administration's Department of Justice (DOJ) secretly obtained the phone and email records of a CNN journalist last year, the news network reported last night after receiving a notification from the DOJ. This disclosure follows similar news in just the past three weeks of a subpoena served against a trio of Washington Post reporters who had produced a story documenting Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, and a subpoena served under gag order for the identity of an anonymous online critic of Trump ally Representative Devin Nunes.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The federal government puts out a ‘help wanted’ notice as Biden seeks to undo Trump cuts

The Federal Bureau of Prisons, its staff depleted by Trump-era hiring freezes, is advertising for thousands of jobs. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is bringing on dozens of lawyers after being gutted by four years of budget cuts. The Agriculture Department is moving to replace hundreds of scientists who fled or were forced out by the last administration.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Which lesson will Biden teach MBS?

Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), is testing and tempting President Biden to see whether his once-in-a-generation review of bilateral ties will amount to more than a new coat of paint. If Biden's reassessment of the U.S.-Saudi relationship doesn't produce new policies that go beyond letting MBS off the hook for killing a dissident journalist, then the future for American interests in the Gulf may be bleaker than before.
Presidential Electioncreators.com

What Does Putin Have on Biden?

Only a few months ago, the Biden administration argued that Nord Stream 2, a proposed natural-gas pipeline running from Russia to Germany, was "a bad deal" that "exposes Ukraine and Central Europe." White House press secretary Jen Psaki had noted at the time that any new pipeline carrying the fossil fuel on the continent "goes against Europe's own stated energy and security goals."
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Trump-Era DOJ Seized Yet Another Reporter’s Phone And Email Records

The Trump administration seized email and phone records for a well-known CNN reporter last year, and kept the search secret until this month, CNN reported Thursday, part of a string of newly revealed attempts by the Trump-era Department of Justice to obtain information about reporters and people who have criticized former President Donald Trump’s allies.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Kamala Harris greets South Korean president ahead of Biden meeting

Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday once again served as President Biden’s opening act ahead of his second foreign-leader visit to the White House. Harris, who has taken an increasingly prominent role in diplomacy on Biden’s behalf, exchanged pleasantries with South Korean President Moon Jae-in the White House-adjacent Eisenhower Executive Office Building.