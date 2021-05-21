“Revenge Outfits” Are Trending After a Year of Wearing Sweats. Here’s What That Looks Like in Action

Some call it peacocking, some call it dressing to impress, but the TikTok generation has dubbed the trend “revenge dressing” and we have to admit, we’re here for it. The idea behind revenge dressing is that we’re all making up for lost time when we were stuck at home during quarantine. Yes, it meant we were all able to live our most comfortable, sweatsuit-adorned lives, free of judgement or the hassle of clothing with zippers, buttons or a real waist. But just as we’re all more than ready to start making plans with friends and family once again, we’re eager to start wearing the things that have sat dormant in our closets for too long. Here, seven women weigh in on the bright, bold and fabulous pieces they can’t wait to start wearing out on the town.