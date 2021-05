HBO Max with ads will cost users $9.99 a month. WarnerMedia made the official announcement about the new price tier for the ad-supported version of HBO Max during its upfront presentation today, while also revealing that the new version of the streaming service will launch in the US market in the first week of June. At $9.99/month, the ad-supported version of HBO Max will cost subscribers 33% less than the current ad-free version, which is priced at $14.99/month. According to WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, the ads on HBO Max will be “the most brand-safe, elegant experience for advertisers," there is in the streaming industry.