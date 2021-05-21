Seven Things I’ve Learned About Life During Lockdown

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My husband has a very limited number of dishes he is willing to eat. It’s pretty much: burgers, mac and cheese, pizza, and chicken fingers. Basically the children’s menu of any chain family restaurant. He’s not a super taster (he eats olives on his pizza and drinks coffee), and he doesn’t have texture issues (he dips his fries in mayo and his pizza crusts in ranch like it’s going out of style). He’s just very limited in what he eats. These self-imposed limitations on his diet have caused so many problems for him. He doesn’t want to attend work events, weddings, or extended family celebrations because he doesn’t think there will be anything that he’ll want to eat. He doesn’t want to try any new restaurants and sticks to chains where he knows his “food groups” will be represented. I know it’s bad, and he knows it’s bad, but there’s no changing him so we just live with it.