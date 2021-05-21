Seven Things I’ve Learned About Life During Lockdown
Before all the enforced ‘me-time’ that’s been one of the biggest changes to my life during the Covid-19 lockdown, I was often running around, being so busy that I never really had time to think much about what I was doing, and whether it was aligned with my values and inclinations. In fact, having too many things on my to-do list was probably a way for me to avoid thinking about those things, because I didn’t think I deserved the time to reflect on what I actually needed and enjoyed. As long as I was ‘achieving’ things, I felt OK about myself.goodmenproject.com