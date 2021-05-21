newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Buyers’ Strike? Amid Crazy Spiking Prices, Home Sales Sag for 3rd Month, Pent-Up Sellers Get Ready, New Listings & Inventories Rise

By Wolf Richter
wolfstreet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis may be the most distorted and perverse housing market ever. This is a world of unprecedented Fed intervention, government stimulus, inflation that has turned red-hot this year amid a weird phenomenon of companies complaining about a labor shortage, while nearly 10 million people are deemed “unemployed” and 16 million people are claiming some sort of unemployment insurance. As 2.1 million mortgages are still in forbearance programs, investors have flooded the housing market, including individual buyers grabbing a second home in crazy bidding wars.

wolfstreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Prices#Single Family Homes#Homes For Sale#Housing Prices#Inventories#Home Buyers#Housing Sales#House Prices#Real Estate Prices#Dallas Fed#Realtor Com#Aprils#Nar#Harris Poll#Congress#Cash Guy If#Zirp#Imho#Intel#Redfin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real EstateIndiana Gazette

April U.S. home sales fell as low inventory pushed up prices

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell for the third straight month in April as the number of properties for sale hit a record low, driving prices to new highs. Existing home sales fell 2.7 percent last month from March to a seasonally-adjusted rate of 5.85 million annualized units, the National Association of Realtors said Friday. Sales jumped 33.9 percent from April last year, when the pandemic caused sales to slow sharply.
Real Estaterismedia.com

Existing-Home Sales Post Three Consecutive Months of Declines

Existing-home sales declined in April, down 2.7% to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.85 million. This marks three straight months of declines, according to the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). All major U.S. regions except one experienced month-over-month drops in home sales; however, each saw double-digit, year-over-year growth for April.
Real Estatebizjournals

After weeks of declines, U.S. mortgage rates reverse course

U.S. mortgage rates jumped this week following weeks of decreases, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3% for the week ending May 20 — up from 2.94% last week. More than two months ago, mortgage rates hit 2.65%, which was the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 3.24%.
MLSSFGate

Miami Real Estate Posts Best April Sales Month in History; Existing Condo Sales Jump 234.2% as Buyers Act on Higher Inventory

MIAMI (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. Miami-Dade County real estate posted its best April sales month in history as pent-up demand, more U.S. individuals and companies moving to South Florida, and record-low mortgage rates fueled a double-digit sales increase for the eighth consecutive month, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system.
Real Estatenny360.com

Existing-home sales fall for 3rd month in a row

Sales of previously owned U.S. homes dropped unexpectedly in April for a third straight month as an inventory crunch pushed up prices by the most on record and restrained purchases. Contract closings decreased 2.7% from the prior month to an annualized 5.85 million, the slowest pace since June, according to...
Real EstatePosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Home prices reach another record-high

Housing prices in the U.S. reached another record high in April, marking the 110th straight month of year-over-year gains, according to the National Association of Realtors. In April, the last date for which data was available, the median existing-home price for all housing types was $341,600, NAR officials said Friday in a news release. The price is 19% higher than those seen one year ago, when the median existing-home price was $286,800.
Real Estatenwaonline.com

April home resales decline, but low supply raises prices

Sales of previously owned U.S. homes fell for the third straight month in April as the number of properties for sale hit a record low, driving prices to new highs. Existing-home sales fell 2.7% last month from March to a seasonally-adjusted rate of 5.85 million annualized units, the National Association of Realtors said Friday. Sales jumped 33.9% from April last year, when the pandemic caused sales to slow sharply.
Real EstateUS News and World Report

Home Sales Fall in April, But Prices Rise

Sales of existing homes slumped 2.7% in April, the third consecutive decline as the housing market struggles to deliver enough homes for the buyers who want them. Prices rose, with the median sales price reaching a record $341,600, up 19.1% from a year ago. "Despite the decline, housing demand is...
Real EstateMortgageNewsDaily.com

Existing Home Sales Post Third Monthly Loss in April

Existing home sales posted their third monthly loss in April, falling 2.7 percent compared to sales in March. The National Association of Realtors® (NAR) said seasonally adjusted sales of single-family homes, townhouses, condominiums, and cooperative apartments were at a rate of 5.85 million units compared to 6.01 million the prior month. The annual rate has declined from 6.66 million in January, the last time sales were up. April's rate was 33.9 percent higher than the 4.37 million pace in April 2020, but that was amid COVID-19 related business closures.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Fla.'s April Housing Market Shows Gains: April 2020 Data Reflects COVID-19 Impact

ORLANDO, Fla., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida's housing market remained strong in April, with more closed sales, higher median prices, more new pending sales and increased pending inventory compared to a year ago, according to Florida Realtors® latest housing data. However, note that the April data is being compared to April 2020 - and the first statewide lockdown due to COVID-19 took effect April 1, 2020.
Virginia Statetheroanokestar.com

Housing Inventory Increases in Virginia, Creating More Options for Home Buyers

Supply of available homes sees gains as COVID-19 restrictions are eased. According to the April 2021 Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, the commonwealth saw a 12% increase in the number of new listings on the market between March and April. This double-digit rise brings positive news amid months of staggeringly low inventories of available homes.
Real EstateBuilder

Existing Home Sales Continue Month-to-Month Decline in April, NAR Reports

Total existing home sales—including single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums, and co-ops—entered a third consecutive month of declines in April, according to the National Association of Realtors. Month-to-month sales fell 2.7% to 5.85 million, and all but one of the four major U.S. regions saw sales fall over the same period. On a year-over-year basis, sales have risen 33.9% from April 2020.
BusinessArkansas Online

Inflation, Fed fears lift mortgage rates

Mortgage rates moved higher this week as worries about inflation and potential moves by the Federal Reserve unsettled investors. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average climbed to 3% compared with 2.94% a week ago and 3.24% a year ago. The 15-year fixed-rate...
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

NAR: Existing-Home Sales Decreased to 5.85 million in April

Existing-home sales waned in April, marking three straight months of declines, according to the National Association of Realtors®. All but one of the four major U.S. regions witnessed month-over-month drops in home sales, but each registered double-digit year-over-year gains for April. Total existing-home sales, completed transactions that include single-family homes,...