Buyers’ Strike? Amid Crazy Spiking Prices, Home Sales Sag for 3rd Month, Pent-Up Sellers Get Ready, New Listings & Inventories Rise

Housing prices in the U.S. reached another record high in April, marking the 110th straight month of year-over-year gains, according to the National Association of Realtors. In April, the last date for which data was available, the median existing-home price for all housing types was $341,600, NAR officials said Friday in a news release. The price is 19% higher than those seen one year ago, when the median existing-home price was $286,800.