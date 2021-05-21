GrindersLive - 5/21/21 MLB DFS Picks & Strategy

The Friday, May 21, daily fantasy baseball slate gives us 15-game slate that locks at 7:05 p.m. EST. Our Awesemo MLB DFS team will always bring you the best DFS MLB lineup optimizer picks to help you build your FanDuel lineups. To also help you out, Awesemo has its free MLB FanDuel picks cheat sheet for you all season long. As of right now, Chris Paddack is shaping up as the top pitching option on the slate against the Seattle Mariners, while the Colorado Rockies bats are popping in the models as some of the best stacks with Trevor Story. With the help of No. 1 DFS player in the world Alex Baker’s expert projections and ownership rankings, the MLB FanDuel cheat sheet will provide some of the top picks for the day’s slate, and help get your lineups ready for first pitch.