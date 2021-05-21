newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

GrindersLive - 5/21/21 MLB DFS Picks & Strategy

rotogrinders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFREE CRUNCH TIME FRIDAYS! Stephen Young and Grant Neiffer are talking pitchers, bats, dongs, and stacks, then Kevin Roth, Dan Gaspar, and Dave Potts aka CheeseIsGood bring you through lock for tonight’s MLB slate for Friday, 5/21/21. We’ve got the best advice from the top DFS experts for DraftKings and FanDuel! Use this link to get your RotoGrinders Premium DFS subscription at a discount! $10 off your first month! https://rotogrinders.com/media/grinderslive.

rotogrinders.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Gaspar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dfs#Fanduel#Fanduel#Tonight#Mlb Dfs Picks Strategy#Rotogrinders Premium Dfs#Bats#Subscription#Crunch Time#Advice#Stacks#Link#Discount#Dongs#Lock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Depth-first search
News Break
MLB
News Break
DraftKings
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBrotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks (5/14/21): MLB DFS Lineups

Happy Friday, RotoBallers! It's Friday, which means we'll get the most extensive slate of the week on our plates to kick off the weekend. There are 13 games on tonight's featured contest and plenty of aces, high-priced bats, and discounts to fill our DFS lineups. As of this writing, there is little to no possibility of a rainout in any game. The only thing to note is the strong winds in Dunedin, Florida, where it could be blowing as strong as 14 miles per hour.
MLBnumberfire.com

Yesterday's Perfect MLB DFS Lineups: Thursday 5/13/21

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy baseball and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Yesterday's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our daily fantasy baseball tools, where you...
MLBrotoballer.com

Counter Strike: Global Offensive DFS Picks (5/12/21) - DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to another edition of my Counter Strike: Global Offensive DFS picks. I have been focusing on the NHL and a little bit of MLB but as we get closer to the summer months, we could see some really good CSGO tournaments pop up which means great DFS tournaments to play! As always, I will do my best to give you the stats and info you need to build the best lineups possible for your GPP and cash game CS:GO contests on DraftKings.
MLBawesemo.com

MLB DFS Tournament Strategy: Leverage, Home Runs, Optimal Picks | Today, 5/13/21

Thursday’s MLB DFS action has just six games and some challenging pitching decisions on the main slate this evening, making the approach to lineup constructions for GPP play fairly flexible across the industry. Without a clear cut ace on the slate, and several of the better names either struggling or in bad spots, it makes sense to broaden the pitcher pool while simultaneously reaching for more hitters and a broad base of high-end stacks. This has the makings of a slate that will be won with bats. Loading up on full stacks of the best options looks like a better approach than getting over the field on one of the mid-range pitching options.
MLBThe Spread

Cardinals vs. Padres, 5/16/21 MLB DFS Notes & Betting Predictions

The Sunday Night Baseball Game this week will take place in San Diego where the Padres will host the Cardinals at 7:08 p.m. ET. Listed as slight favorites, will the Padres sweep their series versus the Cards or is there a better play on the board?. Game Snapshot. 911 St....
MLBawesemo.com

📽️ The MLB DFS Strategy Show for DraftKings and FanDuel with Greg and PeteyMac | Today 5/11/21

MLB is back to a normal run of games, with a handful throwing first pitch before 7 ET and 12 in the usual time slots. To break it all down, Greg Ehrenberg and PeteyMac bring you all the strategy advice to help you you build the best MLB DFS lineups. Opening up the MLB DFS slate for Tuesday, 5/11/21, Greg and Pete will break down all the lineup and pitching notes leading up to early lock, including Fernando Tatis Jr. taking swings against Jon Gray and the Rockies.
MLBawesemo.com

📽️ The MLB DFS Deeper Dive for DraftKings and FanDuel with Alex Baker | 5/11/21 at 3 p.m. ET

The MLB Deeper Dive brings you the best MLB DFS advice in the business. Tune in to hear Chris Spags, Alex Baker and Terry McBride go in depth on the huge evening slate, including Shohei Ohtani on the mount against a tough Astros lineup. The guys will break down the pitching matchups, lineup news and notes, and general strategy to get you the best MLB DFS lineups on Tuesday, May 11. Presented by No House Advantage.
MLBrotogrinders.com

DFS Pre-Game Show - MLB Strategy for 5/13/21

Jordan Cooper (blenderhd) reviews last night’s MLB DFS slate and give you a first look at picks and strategy for today’s MLB lineups on Thursday, 5/13/21. 🚨 You can get access to RotoGrinders Premium for a discount! ➜ Use this link to get $10 off your first month of a Single Sport or Combo Premium subscription: https://rotogrinders.com/media/grinderslive 🚨 Theory of Daily Fantasy Sports: 15-Hour Audio DFS Masterclass Learn the fundamental concepts of expert-level DFS gameplay that will completely revolutionize your process and put yourself on the same footing as the pros! ➜ Take the course: https://www.theoryofdfs.com/masterclass #mlb #dfs #rotogrinders #fanduel #draftkings.
MLBawesemo.com

📽️ The MLB DFS Live Before Lock Show with Spags and Greg | 5/15/21 at 6 p.m. ET

After a quick four-game start to our Saturday, it’s time for the 11-game MLB DFS nightcap on May 15. Awesemo’s expert duo of Emac and Anthony Gundacker will give you a position-by-position breakdown of the strategic advice you need to help you build the best daily fantasy baseball lineups and take down the slates at FanDuel and DraftKings. Get all of the guys’ favorite daily fantasy baseball picks for Saturday’s main slate including Jesse Winker.
MLBrotoballer.com

FanDuel MLB DFS Lineup Picks (5/11/21): Daily Fantasy Baseball Advice

Welcome Rotoballers to another set of Tuesday FanDuel lineup picks! We have practically a full slate of games on the main slate tonight. There is one late afternoon game, followed by two games in the 6' o'clock (EST) hour. If you have questions about those three early games, feel free to hit me up on Twitter with questions (@MarkStrausberg). I will add that if you are playing the all-day slate, I would certainly take some hitters from the early games as I expect those to be some high-scoring games.
NBAawesemo.com

📽️ NBA DFS Picks: The Tip Off, Deeper Dive & Live Before Lock 4 p.m. ET | 5/12/21

Wednesday’s six-game NBA slate will be another great night of NBA DFS action. The best way to keep tabs on all the info you need to win DraftKings NBA and FanDuel NBA GPPs is to use the tools and data from the site, along with all the latest news and analysis live on our shows. The gang is coming to you live with The Tip-Off, Deeper Dive and Live Before Lock triple-header to help you make the best NBA DFS picks!
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 5/21/2021

Boston Red Sox vs. Philadelphia Phillies MLB Pick Prediction 5/21/2021. Red Sox at Phillies—MLB pick is Boston Red Sox +150. It will be lefthander Martin Perez taking the mound on Friday. Perez has allowed two earned runs or fewer in five straight games. Aaron Nola counters for the Phillies. Nola in his past four starts has allowed sixteen earned runs in 29 2/3rd innings. As they closed their series with the Blue Jays the Red Sox had won four of six. Over their past five games Red Sox hitting .305 against righthanders. Their bullpen had performed well on the season and better than the Phillies. Play Boston +150.
MLBfantasyalarm.com

MLB DFS Value Vault: May 21

Massive slate tonight, ladies and gentlemen! There’s plenty of value to be had, and while the article features all bats, there are a couple arms you can grab to offer you some financial flexibility. Regardless, there are plenty of value bats...
MLBrotogrinders.com

FREE: MLB Crunch Time - AM DFS Pre-Lock Show - 5/20/21

RotoGrinders Kevin Roth is joined by Jordan Cooper and Grant Neiffer to break down the Thursday AM MLB slate and take you up to lock for your DFS contests! Get $10 off your first month of RG Premium DFS subscriptions by following this link: rotogrinders.com/media/grinderslive. #mlb #dfs #draftkings #fanduel #rotogrinders.
MLBawesemo.com

📽️ MLB DFS Picks for DraftKings and FanDuel: Live Before Lock with Emac and Gundacker | 5/22/21 at 2 pm ET

All 30 teams are back in action on Saturday, May 22, as MLB DFS presents another solid split slate of nine games in the afternoon and six in the evening. Awesemo’s expert duo of EMac and Anthony Gundacker will go game-by-game giving you all of the strategic advice you need to help you build the best daily fantasy baseball lineups and take down the slates at FanDuel and DraftKings. Get all of the guys’ favorite daily fantasy baseball picks, including Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres hosting the Seattle Mariners.
MLBawesemo.com

MLB FanDuel Picks Today: Awesemo Cheat Sheet | Friday, 5/21/21

The Friday, May 21, daily fantasy baseball slate gives us 15-game slate that locks at 7:05 p.m. EST. Our Awesemo MLB DFS team will always bring you the best DFS MLB lineup optimizer picks to help you build your FanDuel lineups. To also help you out, Awesemo has its free MLB FanDuel picks cheat sheet for you all season long. As of right now, Chris Paddack is shaping up as the top pitching option on the slate against the Seattle Mariners, while the Colorado Rockies bats are popping in the models as some of the best stacks with Trevor Story. With the help of No. 1 DFS player in the world Alex Baker’s expert projections and ownership rankings, the MLB FanDuel cheat sheet will provide some of the top picks for the day’s slate, and help get your lineups ready for first pitch.
MLBrotoballer.com

MLB DFS Prop Picks for 5/21 - PrizePicks

Hello everybody and welcome! The 2021 MLB season and alive and well and that means our new friends over at PrizePicks have a TON of great props we can look to take advantage of. PrizePicks is a great DFS props site where you can choose to select plays in terms of fantasy points or single stats. The goal is to build a 2-player, 3-player, 4-player, or 5-player entry and then select whether or not you want to play for the power play or the flex play. On the power play, you will need to be correct on each of your selections to win, and on the flex play, you will have a little more wiggle room for a chance to win some money back.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Plays: Friday 5/21

This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day at every position. We take a comprehensive look to uncover these core recommendations, factoring respective salaries into the analysis. Please note, these player picks were organized early in the day. For MLB contests, always check lineups and weather...
MLBsportschatplace.com

New York Yankees vs Chicago White Sox MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/21/21

Chicago White Sox (26-16) at New York Yankees (24-19) MLB Baseball: Friday, May 21, 2021 at 7:05 pm (Yankee Stadium) Carlos Rodon (5-1) (1.47) vs. Jordan Montgomery (2-1) (4.75) The Line: New York Yankees -105 / Chicago White Sox -105 --- Over/Under: 9 Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. The...