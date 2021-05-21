Nani suspended for 2 games for making contact with official

The NHL Player Safety Department has suspended Patrick Maroon for his actions following an altercation with Floriday Panthers’ defenseman Brandon Montour on Saturday. The Tampa Bay Lightning forward took offense to a spear to the groin in the dying moments of the 5-1 defeat. Maroon was being escorted off the ice by the linesman when he shed his gloves and took a run at Montour, contacting him in the face. While the league conceded that contact was not violent, they determined that the totality of Maroon’s response warranted action. As a result, Maroon was suspended for the Lightning’s regular-season finale on Monday. In total, 154 penalty minutes were handed out in Saturday night’s affair, which is a preview of these teams’ impending first-round playoff matchup.