How Georgia’s economy compares to other states

After more than a year of living through the pandemic, most of the signs lately suggest that the U.S. has turned the corner in the fight against COVID-19. Average daily case numbers nationwide have fallen by around 80% from their peak in the U.S., from more than 250,000 per day in early January to just under 50,000 per day in early May. After a bumpy initial rollout, vaccines now are available to all adults nationwide, and the U.S. averaged more than 2 million doses administered per day during March and April. While COVID-19 still presents risks as more contagious variants continue to spread in some parts of the U.S., and vaccine hesitancy has begun to slow down the number of doses administered, a return to normalcy for many Americans now seems closer than it has at any point since the pandemic began.