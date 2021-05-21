newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

How Georgia’s economy compares to other states

By Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square
Gwinnett Daily Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic sent economic shockwaves through the U.S. economy, tripling the monthly unemployment to nearly 15% and leading to a more than 30% quarterly decline in GDP -- by far the largest economic contraction in U.S. history. No corner of the country was untouched by the pandemic's economic consequences...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#U S Economy#Gdp Growth#U S Gdp#Economic Output#The U S Census Bureau#Peach State#Average Gdp Growth#Annual Gdp Chg#Long Term Gdp Growth#Five Year Economic Growth#Unemployment Rate#Economic Contraction#Jobless Rate#Capita#U S History#Annual Employment Chg#Poverty#Household Income
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
Related
Louisiana Statebizneworleans.com

24/7 Wall Street: Louisiana’s Economy Ranks Worst in U.S.

NEW ORLEANS – The COVID-19 pandemic sent economic shockwaves through the U.S. economy, tripling the monthly unemployment to nearly 15% and leading to a more than 30% quarterly decline in GDP – by far the largest economic contraction in U.S. history. No corner of the country was untouched by the...
PoliticsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Poorest State

Incomes were on the rise in the United States ahead of the pandemic, according to the most recent available annual data from the Census Bureau. The typical American household earned $65,712 in 2019, about $3,000 more than the national median household income of $62,860 in 2018. Of course, incomes have fluctuated a great deal in […]
PoliticsKPVI Newschannel 6

North Carolina holds top 5 position in Rich States, Poor States economic outlook

(The Center Square) – North Carolina's economic outlook ranks fifth in the U.S. in the American Legislative Exchange Council Center for State Fiscal Reform's 2021 Rich States, Poor States competitive index. The report uses 15 equally weighted policy variables to rank the economic competitiveness of states, including various tax rates,...
EconomyFast Company

Unemployment update: These states are ending the federal $300 weekly benefit early

Over a dozen states are ceasing the $300 weekly extra federal unemployment benefit 3.5 months early, while also ending jobless benefits to independent contractors, freelancers, and workers who have exhausted their state-level benefits. Why? Ask the GOP. Congress the extended $300 weekly boost through early September as part of the...
Healthtnledger.com

Survey: Business economists more optimistic about US growth

WASHINGTON (AP) — The accelerated rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, along with the Biden administration's rescue aid policies, have brightened the outlook for the U.S. economy as it extends its recovery from the pandemic recession. That is the view of a majority of business economists that emerges from a survey being...
Public HealthCNET

More states are ending unemployment benefits and pandemic assistance early: What to know

As the list of states canceling extended federal unemployment benefits continues to grow, unemployed Americans will be saddled with a heavy financial burden this summer. Currently, some 3.6 million people in 22 states are projected to lose out on the $300 weekly federal bonus checks, with about 2.7 million at risk of seeing their benefits wiped out entirely. That extra $300 payment per week, as well as the extension of benefits until Sept. 6 and the allocation of pandemic unemployment assistance to the self-employed, had been codified under the American Rescue Plan in March.
Retailnewspressnow.com

Many states now open for business

After more than a year of living through the pandemic, most of the signs lately suggest that the U.S. has turned the corner in the fight against COVID-19. Average daily case numbers nationwide have fallen by around 80% from their peak in the U.S., from more than 250,000 per day in early January to just under 50,000 per day in early May. After a bumpy initial rollout, vaccines now are available to all adults nationwide, and the U.S. averaged more than 2 million doses administered per day during March and April. While COVID-19 still presents risks as more contagious variants continue to spread in some parts of the U.S., and vaccine hesitancy has begun to slow down the number of doses administered, a return to normalcy for many Americans now seems closer than it has at any point since the pandemic began.
Indiana StateThe Evening News

Indiana unemployment rate drops 13% from pandemic high

SOUTHERN INDIANA — What a difference a year makes, especially when it comes to the labor front. The April 2020 jobs report, the first one released after millions of U.S. workers were laid off due to pandemic shut downs, unveiled a 16.9% unemployment rate in Indiana and Kentucky. A year...
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

NM ties for third-highest unemployment rate in nation

New Mexico’s unemployment rate held relatively steady again in April, continuing a trend of slow job growth even as the state begins to loosen restrictions related to the pandemic. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 8.2% last month, tied with New York for the third-highest rate in the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

No turning back on pandemic unemployment support

Amid a once-in-a-generation crisis, Republican-led states are pulling out all stops to abandon their responsibility to unemployed workers and their families. These states have decided to roll back emergency pandemic unemployment payments, which are fully funded by the federal government. Their misguided actions will hurt workers, families, and the nation’s recovery, and will exacerbate existing racial, gender, and class inequities.