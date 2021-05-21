The U.S. government is circulating a questionnaire for EtherDelta hack victims
The U.S. Attorney General and Secret Service have put out a request for information from victims of the 2017 EtherDelta hack. The U.S. attorney's office for the Northern District of California indicted Elliot Gunton and Anthony Tyler Nashatka for the hack in August of 2019. The two allegedly modified the Ethereum-based exchange's domain name system to redirect users to a fake website resembling the real platform.www.theblockcrypto.com