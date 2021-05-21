Everything you need to know about the Sixers vs Wizards playoff series
There has been great excitement brought on from the play-in tournament this year as it has added increased competition and shaken up the bottom half of the playoff bracket. The one downside to the tournament is that the top teams were forced to wait until the play-in games finish to know their first-round opponent. Some may argue that this is a disadvantage for the top teams and Doc Rivers agreed with this when asked his thoughts regarding the new format. Regardless, the Washington Wizards were able to cruise past the Pacers in a blowout victory to officially punch their ticket into the playoffs as the eight seed and secure a matchup with the Sixers.phillysportsnetwork.com