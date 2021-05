A Bullseye View, which is Target's corporate website, announced that they are offering COVID-19 vaccines at almost all locations that have a CVS inside. Not only are they offering the vaccine but they are offering an incentive for people to get the vaccine. Once you receive the COVID-19, you'll get a $5 Target coupon. This also goes for Target Team members that get the vaccine too. The coupon can be used on a purchase $5 or more. There are so many appointments available, it is crazy. If you wanted to get a vaccine appointment this afternoon, you can! You even. have your choice of vaccine, either Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer or Moderna.