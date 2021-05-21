WATCH: Brandon McPhee proves a hit on accordion app with over 50,000 views

"You think this is a game?" Brainstorm Media has released an official US trailer for a mysterious new film titled A Perfect Enemy, made by Catalonian filmmaker Kike Maíllo. This originally premiered at last year's Sitges Film Festival in the fall, and arrives on VOD in the US starting this June. A successful architect meets a mysterious, chatty young woman at the airport, causing him to miss his flight. They strike up a conversation that grows stranger and more twisted until it turns deadly. It has a vibe that reminds me of something like Under the Skin meets Promising Young Woman. Starring Athena Strates, Tomasz Kot, and Marta Nieto. This looks like a much darker, more twisted revenge tale than PYW with strange reveals in the backstory. I'm intrigued to find out what's going on and what kind of tricks she's playing on this guy.