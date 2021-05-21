MLB DFS Game Selection and Stack Analysis: Friday, May 21st

Not every great stack is great for every contest. Every contest has its own degree of variance baked into it, so we have to gain leverage accordingly. Being cognizant of projected ownership (pOWN%) doesn’t mean we always have to act on it, but once we leave the cash game realm, awareness of pOWN% and factoring it into our decision-making has to be a part of our process in proportion with (or exceeding) the amount of variance in our contests.