Kentucky State

Can you guess which states send the most people to Kentucky?

By Stacker
Bluegrass Live
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gnknq_0a7U7BiM00

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

States sending the most people to Kentucky

The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.

Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to Kentucky using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that moved to Kentucky from the state in 2019.

The 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina. Keep reading to find out which states are sending the most people to Kentucky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N28cp_0a7U7BiM00

Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Kansas

– Moved from Kansas to Kentucky in 2019: 565

— 0.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #29 most common destination from Kansas

– Moved from Kentucky to Kansas in 2019: 1,297

— #19 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0a7U7BiM00

randy andy // Shutterstock

#29. Nevada

– Moved from Nevada to Kentucky in 2019: 645

— 0.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #35 most common destination from Nevada

– Moved from Kentucky to Nevada in 2019: 211

— #35 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5r2V_0a7U7BiM00

Pedro Szekely // flickr

#28. Louisiana

– Moved from Louisiana to Kentucky in 2019: 668

— 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #29 most common destination from Louisiana

– Moved from Kentucky to Louisiana in 2019: 171

— #39 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fiKNH_0a7U7BiM00

Canva

#27. Hawaii

– Moved from Hawaii to Kentucky in 2019: 804

— 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #21 most common destination from Hawaii

– Moved from Kentucky to Hawaii in 2019: 471

— #26 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2swp3x_0a7U7BiM00

Canva

#26. Alaska

– Moved from Alaska to Kentucky in 2019: 855

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #22 most common destination from Alaska

– Moved from Kentucky to Alaska in 2019: 1,017

— #21 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fU1wL_0a7U7BiM00

Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#25. West Virginia

– Moved from West Virginia to Kentucky in 2019: 983

— 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #10 most common destination from West Virginia

– Moved from Kentucky to West Virginia in 2019: 1,518

— #15 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0a7U7BiM00

DPPed// Wikimedia

#24. Arizona

– Moved from Arizona to Kentucky in 2019: 990

— 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #33 most common destination from Arizona

– Moved from Kentucky to Arizona in 2019: 383

— #29 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvicd_0a7U7BiM00

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#23. South Carolina

– Moved from South Carolina to Kentucky in 2019: 1,040

— 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #22 most common destination from South Carolina

– Moved from Kentucky to South Carolina in 2019: 3,545

— #7 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0a7U7BiM00

Famartin // Wikicommons

#22. Maryland

– Moved from Maryland to Kentucky in 2019: 1,076

— 1.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #27 most common destination from Maryland

– Moved from Kentucky to Maryland in 2019: 161

— #40 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X32dw_0a7U7BiM00

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#21. Colorado

– Moved from Colorado to Kentucky in 2019: 1,177

— 1.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #38 most common destination from Colorado

– Moved from Kentucky to Colorado in 2019: 1,455

— #18 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0a7U7BiM00

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#20. Missouri

– Moved from Missouri to Kentucky in 2019: 1,498

— 1.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #23 most common destination from Missouri

– Moved from Kentucky to Missouri in 2019: 2,042

— #12 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXqOV_0a7U7BiM00

SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Iowa

– Moved from Iowa to Kentucky in 2019: 1,573

— 1.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #15 most common destination from Iowa

– Moved from Kentucky to Iowa in 2019: 376

— #30 (tie) most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xwy4_0a7U7BiM00

Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Utah

– Moved from Utah to Kentucky in 2019: 1,746

— 1.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #13 (tie) most common destination from Utah

– Moved from Kentucky to Utah in 2019: 194

— #36 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r0sSr_0a7U7BiM00

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#17. Maine

– Moved from Maine to Kentucky in 2019: 1,893

— 1.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #6 most common destination from Maine

– Moved from Kentucky to Maine in 2019: 236

— #33 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZlBr_0a7U7BiM00

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Wisconsin

– Moved from Wisconsin to Kentucky in 2019: 2,088

— 2.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #13 most common destination from Wisconsin

– Moved from Kentucky to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,468

— #17 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0a7U7BiM00

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#15. Washington

– Moved from Washington to Kentucky in 2019: 2,232

— 2.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #23 most common destination from Washington

– Moved from Kentucky to Washington in 2019: 953

— #22 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0a7U7BiM00

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#14. New York

– Moved from New York to Kentucky in 2019: 2,693

— 2.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #27 most common destination from New York

– Moved from Kentucky to New York in 2019: 1,553

— #14 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0a7U7BiM00

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Texas

– Moved from Texas to Kentucky in 2019: 2,878

— 2.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #38 most common destination from Texas

– Moved from Kentucky to Texas in 2019: 6,239

— #5 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0a7U7BiM00

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#12. North Carolina

– Moved from North Carolina to Kentucky in 2019: 2,922

— 2.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #22 most common destination from North Carolina

– Moved from Kentucky to North Carolina in 2019: 4,793

— #6 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0a7U7BiM00

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#11. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Kentucky in 2019: 3,235

— 3.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #22 most common destination from Pennsylvania

– Moved from Kentucky to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,222

— #20 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0a7U7BiM00

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#10. California

– Moved from California to Kentucky in 2019: 3,410

— 3.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #38 most common destination from California

– Moved from Kentucky to California in 2019: 2,606

— #11 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMVNv_0a7U7BiM00

Canva

#9. Georgia

– Moved from Georgia to Kentucky in 2019: 3,740

— 3.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #17 most common destination from Georgia

– Moved from Kentucky to Georgia in 2019: 2,614

— #10 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0a7U7BiM00

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#8. Michigan

– Moved from Michigan to Kentucky in 2019: 3,825

— 3.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #14 most common destination from Michigan

– Moved from Kentucky to Michigan in 2019: 1,961

— #13 most common destination from Kentucky

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#7. Virginia

– Moved from Virginia to Kentucky in 2019: 4,170

— 4.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #18 most common destination from Virginia

– Moved from Kentucky to Virginia in 2019: 2,619

— #9 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0a7U7BiM00

M Floyd // Flickr

#6. Alabama

– Moved from Alabama to Kentucky in 2019: 4,390

— 4.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #6 most common destination from Alabama

– Moved from Kentucky to Alabama in 2019: 1,500

— #16 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0a7U7BiM00

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#5. Illinois

– Moved from Illinois to Kentucky in 2019: 4,843

— 4.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #18 most common destination from Illinois

– Moved from Kentucky to Illinois in 2019: 3,514

— #8 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0a7U7BiM00

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Florida

– Moved from Florida to Kentucky in 2019: 7,139

— 7.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #22 most common destination from Florida

– Moved from Kentucky to Florida in 2019: 10,545

— #4 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKICj_0a7U7BiM00

Imilious // Wikicommons

#3. Tennessee

– Moved from Tennessee to Kentucky in 2019: 8,070

— 8.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #7 most common destination from Tennessee

– Moved from Kentucky to Tennessee in 2019: 11,500

— #3 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae69A_0a7U7BiM00

Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Indiana

– Moved from Indiana to Kentucky in 2019: 11,424

— 11.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #4 most common destination from Indiana

– Moved from Kentucky to Indiana in 2019: 12,483

— #2 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0a7U7BiM00

Canva

#1. Ohio

– Moved from Ohio to Kentucky in 2019: 13,309

— 13.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from Ohio

– Moved from Kentucky to Ohio in 2019: 17,884

— #1 most common destination from Kentucky

