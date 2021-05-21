Weekend weather outlook: Chance of showers and thunderstorms remain in Denver area
Severe weather will threaten northeastern Colorado Friday evening and into the night, including Greeley and along the Interstate 76 corridor from Fort Morgan to Julesburg. Stormy weather is forecast for extreme eastern Colorado, with thunderstorms out of the south heading north along the state line. Storms could unleash hail, up to two-inches in diameter, and winds of 75 mph. The main threat Friday will be east of a line from Sterling to Limon between 5 and 9 p.m., the National Weather Service said.www.denverpost.com