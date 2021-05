CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 1,513 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 deaths. The deaths included a woman and two men in their 40s, a woman and three men in their 50s, two women and two men in their 60s, four women in their 70s, three women and three men in their 80s, and one woman in her 90s in Cook County.