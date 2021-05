The U.S. Census Bureau predicts Americans aged 65 and above will outnumber those under the age of 18 by 2034. The growing population of older adults comes with an increased importance on universal and aging-in-place home design principles. Many times when age-appropriate changes are made to a home, it comes after an incident or diagnosis, says the New York Times. The AARP encourages older adults to consider making changes to their homes to accommodate themselves as they age, such as task lighting in the kitchen, multi-height countertops, non-slip tiles, and grab bars. After all, the majority of Americans want to stay in their homes and communities, but their homes will need to adjust to their changing lifestyles.