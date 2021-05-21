newsbreak-logo
Arkansas State

No. 6 Arkansas Handles Manhattan 8-0, Advances to Winner’s Bracket

By Jacob Pavilack
arkansasrazorbacks.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Behind a five-run outburst in the fifth inning, the No. 6 Arkansas softball team downed Manhattan 8-0 in five innings to move into the winner’s bracket of the NCAA Tournament’s Fayetteville Regional. The Razorbacks (41-9) will draw either Stanford or South Dakota State at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, with a berth to the regional title round on the line. The Jaspers (22-15) await the loser at 3:30 p.m.

arkansasrazorbacks.com
