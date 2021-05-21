Phillies MLR 5/20/21: Cornelius Randolph gets the headline for the second day in a row

Bailey Falter - 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, BB, 7 K, 2 GB, 2 FB. Though he can’t truly replace the production of anyone (outside of maybe Chase Anderson), Bailey Falter getting fully stretched out will be a good thing if any Phillies starter gets injured since Spencer Howard isn’t quite there yet. Archie Bradley with the rehab start and getting him back into the bullpen will be a huge boost for that group. Cornelius Randolph hit his first HR of the season in the top of the 9th to put LHV back ahead. Mickey Moniak’s struggles continue as he is just 3 for 20 in his first 6 games with the IronPigs this season.