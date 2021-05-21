Phillies MLR 5/20/21: Cornelius Randolph gets the headline for the second day in a row
Cristopher Sánchez 4 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, HR, Pickoff. Jay wrote yesterday about Cornelius Randolph’s hot start to the season, and that hot start continued as he hit his third homer of the year. Ryan Cordell added his first homer of the season, a two-run shot in the third. That was all the offense the IronPigs could manage, though. Taking after their major league affiliate, they struck out a combined 12 times- one for Rubén Tejada, two each for Cordell, Moniak, Listi, and Randolph, and a sombrero for Jack Conley.www.thegoodphight.com