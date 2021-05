PITTSBURGH — Clouds remain with us this morning, and a hit or miss shower will be possible through our Sunday. Most of us, and most of the day, will be dry as we reach 83. Showers will develop overnight with showers around through the day on Monday. It doesn't look to be a washout, but rain showers will dot the landscape with highs in the upper 70s. We dry out Tuesday before our next system brings rain and storms for Wednesday.