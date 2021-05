Back when OU was looking for a basketball coach, Porter Moser was on my radar and was on most everyone’s list as a potential successor to Lon Kruger. But I wasn’t sure Moser would be the choice, because I had this nagging feeling the Loyola-Chicago coach would end up at Indiana. The IU job was open – again – and Moser was the hottest coach on the market, and Indiana seemed to be the pick of the litter.