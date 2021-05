Robert T. Overton, age 42 of Gallatin, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2021 surrounded by his family at his home. Robert was born on November 13, 1978 in Birmingham, Alabama to Jimmy Overton and Karla Oakley. Robert was a proud Lineman for many years and enjoyed his work; an avid Alabama fan (Roll Tide); he was full of life and character and loved to keep people laughing; most importantly he was a great husband, proud father, and a wonderful son.