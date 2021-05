Amid the continuing violence in Gaza, the IDF targeted Hamas in its own home by trapping it. The army was first informed that a ground attack would be carried out in Gaza in order for Hamas to send its fighters into the underground tunnel. Here, a high damage trap has been set attacking them all at once. The damage to Hamas is not yet clear, but there have been reports that many of its fighters have been buried inside. For Israel, these tunnels had been a disaster for a long time. The hidden tunnels of weapons to fighters are amazing in themselves.