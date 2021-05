Head Coach Pete Carroll & General Manager John Schneider. Schneider: "Thank you guys for doing this. We're not picking any more, so we wanted to be ready to get back up there and start being able to recruit as soon as the draft was over. So, I appreciate you adjusting your schedules for us. It was an amazing day. We traded all over the place and took two players. Really excited about both players, obviously. We're not going to come out—after surgery, you don't get many doctors say, and we've talked about this before, well, the surgery was just OK. We feel really excited about what we did. We're really excited about Tre, excited about his competitiveness. The guy's just got a fire to him that's just off the chain. That's what all the cool kids say I guess, off the chain."