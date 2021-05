WARNING: Images might be sensitive to some readers. The Animal Welfare Society of South Africa (AWS) recently came across one of the worst neglect cases they’ve ever seen. Someone called to report a sick dog on a short chain outside someone’s house. The woman who owned the dog showed no concern for the pup’s rough state and didn’t have an interest in helping her heal. So, AWS had no choice but to issue a final warning to the woman and take the dog into their custody.