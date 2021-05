Israel’s army has announced that its air and ground troops are “currently attacking in the Gaza Strip”.Although the statement gave no further details, Israeli military affairs correspondents who are briefed regularly by the armed forces said it was not a ground invasion, and that troops were firing artillery from Israel's side of the border.Tsahi Daboush, the defense correspondent of Army Radio, tweeted: “When the [Israeli army] says ground troops it means artillery and tanks on the Israeli side of the border with Gaza.”Rocket barrages from Gaza swiftly followed.Residents of northern Gaza, near the Israeli frontier, said they had seen no...