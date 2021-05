That’s a lot of acreage! This home was built in 1830. It is located on 145 acres in New Boston, New Hampshire. 138 acres is in conservation and cannot be developed on. The seven acres directly surrounding the house can be developed. A friend did something similar with his land and it basically protects the land forever. This property has ponds, sledding hills and miles of trails. The house has been modernized a bit too much for my taste, but it’s still nice. The home features hardwood floors, exposed beams, and an expansive back deck. Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 2,902 square feet. $685,000.