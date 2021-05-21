newsbreak-logo
Are all new cases, deaths and hospitalizations in non-vaccinated people?

WMUR.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUESTION: "Are we to assume all new cases, hospitalizations, deaths, are all non-vaccinated people?" -- Roland. ANSWER: "We are monitoring new infections of COVID-19 in terms of whether or not that individual has been vaccinated, and so far to date in New Hampshire, we've identified about 170 individuals who were considered fully vaccinated but still tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, there have been seven or so hospitalizations and two deaths in fully vaccinated people. So, we know that these vaccines are not 100% protective and that people can still get COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated. However, they are very effective, and we have seen rapid declines in the numbers of hospitalizations and deaths since these vaccines have been introduced, so unfortunately, we will continue to see some breakthrough infection, which is why we continue to recommend COVID-19 precautions while we have high transmission of COVID occurring in our communities, but these numbers have decreased over time due to the vaccines."

