PlayStation has been big on showing off the features the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller sports within different games and did so again on Thursday to preview the controller’s effects on upcoming titles. Those games include PlayStation 5 releases like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more titles that’ll all support the controller in one way or another. Developers from each of the games provided insights into the implementations of adaptive triggers and haptic feedback to show what they have in mind for their games.