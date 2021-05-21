newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Former Brazilian President Looking To Get Back Country On Track, Bolsonaro On Notice

By Brian Yalung
Posted by 
Latin Times
Latin Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brazil is in a state of disarray right now and most are hoping that change comes at some point. The improper handling of the pandemic has placed current leader Jair Bolsonaro in a spot and it appears constituents have had enough. That change could come in the next presidential elections.

www.latintimes.com
Latin Times

Latin Times

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Latin Times is an online publication that strives to serve the needs of the ever growing and changing Latin audience. Our focus is based on the passion points that move the bilingual Latinos in the US: Immigration news, Soccer, Entertainment, Music, Movies, Culture, Food, Lifestyle, as well as the stories that are currently happening in our country of origin. The mission of Latin Times is to empower Latinos with quality journalism, credibility and opinions from experts in each field. We want to become the only destination por ti y para ti.

 https://www.latintimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brazilian President#Presidential Elections#Election#Top Position#Rio#Country#Constituents#Insults#Disarray#Satan#Running#In Cio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Country
Brazil
Related
AmericasPosted by
AFP

Under fire Bolsonaro leads motorcycle rally of supporters

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro rode at the head of a large motorbike rally by his supporters on Sunday amid harsh criticism over his management of the coronavirus pandemic. Brazil is one of the worst hit countries in the world by the pandemic having suffered 420,000 deaths. Surrounded by security guards, Bolsonaro led hundreds of motorcyclists riding from the presidential palace in the capital Brasilia for a one-hour trip around the center of town to mark Mother's Day. "We had a very serious problem last year, something that no-one expected: the pandemic. But bit by bit we're winning," far-right leader Bolsonaro told his supporters.
Americasncadvertiser.com

Brazil's president is rallying his base - so that he can expand his power

Clad in Brazil's national colors of yellow and green, thousands of citizens took to the streets of major cities across the country on May 1 to show support for the covid-denialist stances of President Jair Bolsonaro. The date was symbolic - on a day historically known for marches in support of worker rights, rightist citizens decrying "communism" claimed Brazil's public spaces.
Public Healthsmallcapnews.co.uk

Bolsonaro criticizes the parliamentary committee on the epidemic in Brazil, saying that it “only talks about chloroquine”

Brazil has surpassed 420,000 deaths since the start of the epidemic. Brazil’s President, Jair Bolsonaro, criticized again on Saturday the parliamentary committee investigating the management of the coronavirus epidemic, saying that they “only talk about chloroquine”, which is used to fight COVID-19 in the country, despite the fact that the effectiveness has not been proven.
EconomyInternational Business Times

Investors Keen On Brazil, But Jury Still Out On Bolsonaro

President Jair Bolsonaro boasts he has restored investor confidence in Brazil, but analysts and executives say he still has a long way to go to deliver his promised economic reforms. Still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, Latin America's biggest economy got some good news last month with a major series...
Public HealthCounter Punch

Bolsonaro’s Administration Attempts to Silence Indigenous Leaders for Criticizing Its Handling of the Pandemic

Under the rightwing presidency of Jair Bolsonaro, Brazilians are once again witnessing intimidation tactics against anyone who speaks out against his government. Bolsonaro and his administration have attacked the press, specific journalists, a Supreme Court justice, opposition leaders, the health and science institution FIOCRUZ, and many others. This disturbing trend has just targeted two indigenous leaders. However, this latest strategy failed.
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Feeling the pressure, Brazil's Bolsonaro rallies his troops

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has seen happier days: his poll numbers have plunged, his nemesis Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is looming large and the Senate is investigating his chaotic handling of Covid-19. What to do? First: Hop on his trusty blue motorcycle and lead a huge rally of fellow far-right bikers, as he did last Sunday. Second: Ride in on horseback to fire up a demo of conservative farmers, as he reportedly plans to do Saturday.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

Brazil chief health regulator disagrees with president on vaccines, masks

Brazil's chief health regulator on Tuesday said President Jair Bolsonaro's past skepticism about COVID-19 vaccines contradicts his agency's position and public statements, stressing the need immunize the population to contain the pandemic. Testifying before a Senate committee investigating the Brazilian federal government's handling of the COVID-19 health crisis, Antonio Barra...
AmericasPosted by
AFP

Brazil deforestation 94% illegal: report

The vast majority of deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon is illegal, and President Jair Bolsonaro's promise to eliminate it looks doubtful given a lack of transparency on authorized land use, researchers said Monday. Under pressure to curb the destruction of the Amazon, Bolsonaro vowed last month at a world climate summit to eliminate illegal deforestation by 2030. But almost no deforestation can be considered fully legal in Brazil, given that authorities are failing to adequately implement laws on tracking how much and where land is being cleared under permit, said the report, published by a group of university researchers and experts from environmental organizations including the World Wildlife Fund Brazil and the Centro da Vida Institute. The report found that 94 percent of deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon and surrounding Matopiba region is illegal.
PoliticsMercury News

Brazil poll shows Lula handily beating Bolsonaro in 2022

BRASILIA – Brazil’s former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva would handily defeat far-right President Jair Bolsonaro by 55% to 32% in a run-off vote if the 2022 elections were held today, showed a survey by pollster Datafolha published on Wednesday. In a first-round vote, Lula would get 41%...
Public Health939thegame.com

Brazil’s former health minister shields Bolsonaro in COVID-19 inquiry

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Former Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello denied on Wednesday that Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro had overturned his efforts to buy the COVID-19 vaccine made by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd. The vaccine has become the backbone of immunization efforts in Brazil as it fights the world’s second-deadliest coronavirus...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Bolsonaro's Approval Falls to 24%, the Lowest Ever, Says Datafolha Poll

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Only about 24% of Brazilians think the administration of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has been "good" or "great," his lowest popularity rating since taking office in 2019 and down from 30% in March. Bolsonaro has been widely criticized for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, including for...
Public HealthPosted by
The Atlantic

COVID-19 Lays Bare the Price of Populism

Hed: What Happens in Brazil Doesn’t Stay in Brazil // How Populism/the Rejection of Science in One Country Can Threaten the Whole World. As populism has experienced a resurgence in recent years, many have focused on the hazards the ideology poses to democratic systems. But today’s complex and highly technical global threats—pandemics, climate change, cyberattacks, financial crises—that demand technocratic solutions have driven home a grim reality: Populism can place us all at risk.
VaccinesStamford Advocate

Sao Paulo authorities plead with China to release vaccines

SAO PAULO (AP) — Authorities in Brazil's most populous state on Wednesday said they have mobilized to try to convince the Chinese government to authorize the export of raw material to make millions of COVID-19 vaccines needed amid a sudden shortage. The South American nation is highly dependent on a...
MarketsCoinDesk

New FTX Derivative Lets Traders Bet on Re-Election of Brazil’s Bolsonaro

Cryptocurrency derivatives exchange FTX has launched a futures contract allowing traders to take a bet on the re-election or otherwise of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. The contract, announced by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried on Twitter Saturday, will expire to $1 if Bolsonaro wins re-election and $0 if he does not.