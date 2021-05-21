newsbreak-logo
Bellator 259: Davion Franklin stuns, drops Tyler King in the first round (Video)

By Thomas Albano
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt didn’t take long for Davion Franklin to score another win in the Bellator cage, knocking out Tyler King at Bellator 259. Davion Franklin continues to show why he’s perhaps a young name to watch out for in Bellator MMA’s heavyweight scene, needing just over two minutes and two seconds to knock out Tyler King.

