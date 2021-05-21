newsbreak-logo
Is it Owen Miller time?

By Let's Go Tribe
chatsports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the title suggests: Is today the day we see Owen Miller? According to @IndiansPro on Twitter, Cleveland is expected to make the call today and demote an arm. This was from Tuesday, so maybe something has changed, but Miller has continued to crush Triple-A pitching so I remain optimistic.

