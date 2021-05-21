newsbreak-logo
Officers: Asheville Police investigating the accidental weapon discharge

By Freeman Stoddard
FOX Carolina
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Police Department says they are investigating an accidental discharge of a weapon that struck a deceased victim in the leg. Officers say they were responding to a call for a reported suicide in a parking lot on Hendersonville Road. According to officers, when they arrived on the scene, the victim was deceased.

