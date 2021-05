Chances are you either know someone who struggles with mental health or you have yourself. This May and beyond, work towards raising awareness about this common issue. The episode “MISSING: Diane Louise Augat” from the Crime Junkie podcast tells the story of Augat, who went missing on April 10, 1998. After being gone for a few days, Diane’s family knew they needed to file a missing person report. They were worried not only because she was missing, but also due to her bipolar disorder and failure to take her medications, all of which contributed to her associating with the wrong crowd and engaging in risky activities.