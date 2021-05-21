newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaverton, OR

Woman facing bias crime charges after admitting to shoving 9-year-old because of his race, sheriff's office says

Posted by 
Portland Report
Portland Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v7S3L_0a7U5dAA00
Lacy E. LenahanWashington County Sheriff's Office

(BEAVERTON, Ore.) The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is facing bias crime charges after admitting to pushing a 9-year-old boy because of his race, FOX 12 reports.

Deputies responded to a disturbance at a retail store in the 3400 block of Southwest Knowlton Road in Cedar Hills around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Witnesses saw a woman shove the young boy, forcing him into the side of a parked vehicle and on to the ground, the sheriff’s office said. The boy suffered cuts to his knees.

According to witnesses, she also uprooted plants near the store's exterior.

Lacy E. Lenahan, 31, was arrested and admitted to deputies that she shoved the boy because of his race. She also admitted to intentionally throwing an item at some because of their race.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lenahan used derogatory language while describing people of the victim’s race to investigators.

She was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail. She faces charges of second-degree bias crime, harassment and second-degree criminal mischief.

Portland Report

Portland Report

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
467
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaverton, OR
Society
State
Washington State
Cedar Hills, OR
Society
City
Beaverton, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Cedar Hills, OR
Beaverton, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Society
Washington County, OR
Society
Washington County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Retail Store#Sheriff S Office#County Sheriff#The Boy#Fox#Second Degree Bias Crime#Investigators#Harassment#Derogatory Language#Ore#Southwest Knowlton Road#People#Cuts#Bias
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Suspect arrested after shots fired inside NE Portland apartment

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Police said they arrested a suspect early Thursday after he allegedly shot several bullets through a bedroom door in an apartment, FOX 12 reports. Officers responded to an apartment in the 3300 block of Northeast 162nd Avenue around 12:57 a.m. on a report of shots fired. It was determined that two adults and a 5-year-old boy were hiding in the bedroom of the apartment. None of them were injured.
Cornelius, ORkptv.com

Missing Cornellius man with memory issues spotted in Newburg

CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man. Ralph Brown, 76, went missing from his home in Cornelius on Sunday at about 6:30 p.m. He left in a dark blue Nissan Sentra with Oregon license plate 319KQV, according to the sheriff's office.
Oregon StateHerald and News

Chiloquin man charged with attempted murder

A Chiloquin man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly shot a friend in the head after an argument. According to the Oregon State Police, Jeremiah Cogburn, 36, called 911 around 10 a.m. Saturday to report that he had fought with a friend and punched him before the friend took off.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Fire at southeast Portland apartment complex leaves two injured

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Two people were taken to a hospital after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in southeast Portland early Thursday, FOX 12 reports. Portland Fire and Rescue firefighters responded to an apartment near the 16000 block of Southeast Stark Street around 1 a.m. Once crews arrived at the scene, the fire was upgraded to a two-alarm fire.
Cornelius, ORnbc16.com

Former Cornelius mayor goes missing, deputies ask for help in search

CORNELIUS, Ore. — A prominent member of the Cornelius community went missing on Sunday night, and Washington County sheriff's deputies are asking for help bringing him home safe. Deputies said 76-year-old Ralph Brown was last seen leaving hishome near the 600 block of South 12th Avenue at about 6:30 p.m....
Oregon Statekqennewsradio.com

MOTORCYCLE REAR-ENDED BY SEDAN, MOTORCYCLIST FLEES SCENE

A report from Oregon State Police said a motorcycle was rear ended by a sedan early Saturday morning. The accident took place at about 5:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate Five, approximately two miles south of Canyonville. The man riding the motorcycle fled the scene in a vehicle that had been traveling with it. The report said it was discovered that the motorcyclist is the suspect in an assault in Grants Pass. The man in the car he was traveling with is believed to be an accomplice in the assault. A gun was discovered at the scene of the collision and it is believed to be the weapon used in the assault.
Gresham, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Driver arrested for March crash that killed 9-year-old

(GRESHAM, Ore.) A 20-year-old driver was arrested Thursday by Gresham police for the March crash that killed a 9-year-old girl and injured two other pedestrians, KATU reports. The incident occurred on March 6, when Cameron A. King hit the three people as they were walking on the sidewalk on Eastman Parkway near the Town Fair Center.
Oregon StateCorvallis Gazette-Times

Wrong-way driver killed on I-5 near Harrisburg

A motorist driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 in south Linn County was killed when their Honda Civic collided with a semi-truck on Sunday night, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police. The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. near milepost 208. The name of the...
Oregon Statekptv.com

OSP: Wrong-way driver killed in crash on I-5 in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person died following a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 Sunday night, according to Oregon State Police. The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. on northbound I-5 near milepost 208. OSP said an investigation revealed a Honda Civic was the subject of several complaints for...
Oregon Stategorgenewscenter.com

Fatal Crash on Interstate 5 – Linn County

On Sunday, May 16, 2021 at approximately 10:30 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 208. Preliminary investigation revealed a Honda Civic was the subject of several complaints for poor driving northbound on I-5. As troopers were still responding to the area the Civic turned around and proceeded southbound in the northbound lanes. The Civic collided with a northbound semi-truck operated by Surjit Singh (38) of Live Oak, CA.
Oregon Statekezi.com

Wrong-way driver dies on I-5 after hitting semi-truck

HARRISBURG, Ore. – A driver headed in the wrong direction on Interstate 5 died after crashing into a semi-truck on Sunday, Oregon State Police say. Police responded to the scene at milepost 208 at about 10:30 p.m. Investigators say multiple people complained about someone driving a Honda Civic recklessly on...
Oregon Stategorgenewscenter.com

Serious Injury Crash on Hwy 26 – Jefferson County

On Sunday, May 16, 2021 at approximately 9:50 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash on Hwy 26 near milepost 97. Preliminary investigation revealed a Dodge Dakota, operated by, Benjamin Davis (20) from Bend, was eastbound attempting an unsafe pass on a Subaru Legacy operated by Marlon Pendleton (69) from Bend. The Dakota collided with a westbound Toyota Camry, operated by Richard Sixto-Tello (22) from Sandy, and then collided with the Subaru Legacy.
Oregon Stategorgenewscenter.com

Fatal Crash on Hwy 395 – Umatilla County

On Saturday, May 15, 2021, at approximately 4:10 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a motorcycle crash on Hwy 395 near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed that a BMW motorcycle, operated by Steven Orchekowsky (53) of Newcastle, WA., was northbound when it left the roadway and crashed.
kptv.com

DA: Man sentenced to more than 5 years in prison following Tualatin robbery investigation

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 25-year-old man was sentenced to prison after being convicted for a robbery that occurred nearly two years ago. The Washington County District Attorney's Office said James Sekou Jones was found guilty of two counts of second-degree robbery and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was sentenced on May 7 to 70 months in prison.
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Oregon police officer charged for not arresting off-duty colleague who allegedly 'terrorized' family over BLM flag

An Oregon police officer is facing criminal misconduct charges after he drove home another officer who was suspected of committing a crime instead of arresting him. Forest Grove police officer Bradley Schuetz was indicted on one count of first-degree official misconduct, the Beaverton Police Department said in a statement Friday. The charges stem from an incident on Halloween last year, when officers were dispatched to a call of a theft in progress, according to police.