Woman facing bias crime charges after admitting to shoving 9-year-old because of his race, sheriff's office says

Lacy E. Lenahan Washington County Sheriff's Office

(BEAVERTON, Ore.) The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is facing bias crime charges after admitting to pushing a 9-year-old boy because of his race, FOX 12 reports.

Deputies responded to a disturbance at a retail store in the 3400 block of Southwest Knowlton Road in Cedar Hills around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Witnesses saw a woman shove the young boy, forcing him into the side of a parked vehicle and on to the ground, the sheriff’s office said. The boy suffered cuts to his knees.

According to witnesses, she also uprooted plants near the store's exterior.

Lacy E. Lenahan, 31, was arrested and admitted to deputies that she shoved the boy because of his race. She also admitted to intentionally throwing an item at some because of their race.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lenahan used derogatory language while describing people of the victim’s race to investigators.

She was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail. She faces charges of second-degree bias crime, harassment and second-degree criminal mischief.