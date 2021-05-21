newsbreak-logo
Time to open up council meetings again | Letter to the Editor

By Brian Soergel
edmondsbeacon.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith nearly everyone vaccinated now, there is no reason to conduct council meetings online any further. For the next six months, or until we have herd immunity, members of the public can be required to show their vaccination card at the door. That will ensure everyone in the room is safe without a mask. If anyone who has a medical condition that prevents them from getting vaccinated, they can wear a mask and sit off to the side.

