May 17, 2021 – Police Chief Mark Talbot, who spearheaded a dramatic decrease in crime in Norristown, Pa., has been named Hampton’s new police chief. “I am very excited to welcome Chief Talbot to our community. Chief Talbot emerged as the top choice after each round of the comprehensive interview process, which included more than 35 community leaders and staff. He is, without a doubt, the right choice for our community and Police Division,” said City Manager Mary Bunting. He will begin July 6.