newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plainville, KS

James William Kaba

stocktonsentinel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBody James William Kaba, Plainville, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the Rooks County Health Center in Plainville at the age of 85. He was born to James and Marie (Boller) Kaba on April 14, 1936 in Plainville. James was a lifetime resident of Plainville. He attended Plainville Grade School and graduated from Plainville High School. He entered the United States Army following his graduation and returned home when he was honorably discharged. James was united in marriage to Janice (Jacobs) Kaba on October 1, 1960 in Antonino, KS. The couple was blessed with three children: Vicki, Kim, and John.

www.stocktonsentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Antonino, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
City
Plainville, KS
City
Columbus, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
City
Mcpherson, KS
City
Claflin, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plainville Grade School#Plainville High School#The United States Army#Vicki Kim#Royals#The Knights Of Columbus#Kassidy Lrb#Wife#Sister In Law#Brother In Law
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Kansas State921news.com

Motorcycle Rally in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC Kansas will host the First Annual Thunder on the Streets Motorcycle Rally on Saturday, June 12th in Pleasanton Kansas. This fundraising charity ride is to support the Soldiers for Jesus MC Kansas. A full day is planned, including a scenic ride thru the county. Ride will begin in Paola Kansas and finish in Pleasanton Kansas.
Kansas State921news.com

Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC of Kansas will host a Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas. The Summer Full of Life Blood Drive will be on Saturday, June 12th from 10:00am to 3:00pm. The Blood Drive will be at the Pleasanton Community Center located at 819 Main Street in Pleasanton Kansas. Appointment...