Body James William Kaba, Plainville, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the Rooks County Health Center in Plainville at the age of 85. He was born to James and Marie (Boller) Kaba on April 14, 1936 in Plainville. James was a lifetime resident of Plainville. He attended Plainville Grade School and graduated from Plainville High School. He entered the United States Army following his graduation and returned home when he was honorably discharged. James was united in marriage to Janice (Jacobs) Kaba on October 1, 1960 in Antonino, KS. The couple was blessed with three children: Vicki, Kim, and John.