newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Criminal paroled after hate-crime attack gets slashed on subway, claims NYC crime ‘has gotten out of hand’

By Anita Job
Posted by 
Law Enforcement Today
Law Enforcement Today
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK CITY – A man who was paroled last year for a hate crime attack said New York City needs more police to crack down on the rising levels of crime, including subway slashings. Dimitrios Zias, 44, was paroled last year for a 2017 hate-crime attack on a Jewish...

www.lawenforcementtoday.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Law Enforcement Today

Law Enforcement Today

Boca Raton, FL
23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We support those who hold the Thin Blue Line... in part because we ARE those who hold the Thin Blue Line. We are the largest law enforcement owned and operated media company in America. Law Enforcement Today (LET) is administered and owned by law enforcement officers. We embrace law enforcement personnel, sworn and unsworn, as well as retired LEOS and civilian supporters. LET uses the experience of the law enforcement community to meet the challenges ahead of us. We publish first-hand accounts of how officers have successfully faced adversity or practiced excellence in law enforcement. We share news about the topics that impact the law enforcement community - including not just the officers, but also their loved ones and supporters.

 https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Sliwa
Person
Pat Foye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#Subways#Nyc Mayor#Violent Crime#Hate Crimes#Cops Police#State Prison#New York Post#Tds#The New York Post#Muslims#Rabbi#Mivasair#Democrat#Manhattan Stations#Nbc New York#Brutal Subway Slashings#Nyc Subway Slashings#Nyc Subway System#Criminal Possession
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
MTA
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

NYPD Officer Was Harassed, Suffered on the Job for Wearing Mask: Suit

New York City Police Department officer Karen Ramirez says that when she started wearing a mask at work during the early days of the pandemic, she was scolded and threatened by her co-workers. Now the 39-year-old is suing the department, saying she suffered career consequences because of her mask-wearing. Her lawsuit details an incident in late March 2020, just a week before the federal government called for Americans to don masks, when a supervisor started “cursing and yelling” at her over her mask. Ramirez also alleges that when she said she was worried about infecting her elderly relatives and children, she was moved to a crowded police HQ in downtown Manhattan, which she believed made her more likely to contract the virus. “You want a mask, that will be your permanent post,” she claims another supervisor told her.
New York City, NYTribTown.com

New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

NEW YORK — Vaccinated New Yorkers can let go of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing and “get back to life,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced a spate of moves heralding the state’s reopening. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe,” Cuomo said, speaking from...
New York City, NYrew-online.com

Restaurants urge lawmakers: Keep the booze flowing

New York restaurant owners are calling on lawmakers to pass three bills that would make some emergency COVID rules permanent. The NYC Hospitality Alliance is leading the call to keep issuing temporary liquor licenses, “to-go” booze buying and the continuation of alcohol service in outdoor dining. “New York City’s restaurant...
New York City, NYwskg.org

New York State Adopts CDC’s New Face Mask Rules

ALBANY, NY (WSKG) – Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York will adopt the new CDC guidelines on masks on Wednesday, May 19th. Fully vaccinated people will no longer have to wear masks outdoors or indoors, and won’t have to socially distance. Cuomo says those who have received all of their...
New York City, NYObserver-Dispatch

What are the new rules for masks in New York? Your questions answered

New York state's move to allow fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most situations beginning Wednesday triggered a statewide scramble to implement the new rules. From health officials to business owners, questions abound regarding New York's plan to follow new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which still require mask wearing in certain places, such as public transportation, health care settings and nursing homes.