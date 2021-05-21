Readers Write: Parking requirements, affordable housing, policing, the Unitarian Church
I have been following the arguments about making parking available in the Twin Cities, and had been leaning toward the pro-parking side ("Developers in Mpls. can skip parking," May 15). But then I read a very persuasive article in the Atlantic by Michael Manville called "How parking destroys cities," and it turned around my opinion. Manville lays bare the true cost of parking to the life of a city. He points out that "Walt Disney Concert Hall, a cultural landmark that is home to the Los Angeles Philharmonic, cost $274 million to build. Of that total, the underground parking structure, which is not a cultural landmark (it's an underground parking structure), accounted for $100 million." And he notes that "because parking requirements make driving less expensive and development more so, cities get more driving, less housing and less of everything that makes urbanity worthwhile."www.startribune.com