newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Readers Write: Parking requirements, affordable housing, policing, the Unitarian Church

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have been following the arguments about making parking available in the Twin Cities, and had been leaning toward the pro-parking side ("Developers in Mpls. can skip parking," May 15). But then I read a very persuasive article in the Atlantic by Michael Manville called "How parking destroys cities," and it turned around my opinion. Manville lays bare the true cost of parking to the life of a city. He points out that "Walt Disney Concert Hall, a cultural landmark that is home to the Los Angeles Philharmonic, cost $274 million to build. Of that total, the underground parking structure, which is not a cultural landmark (it's an underground parking structure), accounted for $100 million." And he notes that "because parking requirements make driving less expensive and development more so, cities get more driving, less housing and less of everything that makes urbanity worthwhile."

www.startribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Minneapolis, MN
Traffic
State
California State
City
Stillwater, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
City
Minneapolis, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Cowen
Person
David Brooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Minneapolis Police#Deregulation#Housing And Urban#Housing Construction#California Housing#Community Health#The Unitarian Church#Americans#A City Council#The City Council#Opinion Exchange#The Minnesota Legislature#The Minnesota House#State#Republicans#St Paul#Unitarian#Oxford University#Parking Destroys Cities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Housing
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
KARE 11

Live: Mayor Frey, Chief Arradondo announce new public safety model for Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis mayor, police chief and city council leaders are announcing a new model for "community safety and accountability." According to his office, Mayor Jacob Frey will join Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, City Council members Linea Palmisano, Alondra Cano, Lisa Goodman, Kevin Reich and Jamal Osman, and other community leaders to announce the plan at a Monday afternoon news conference.
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

More COVID-19 relief coming for Minnesota’s renters

Housing officials in Minnesota say hundreds of millions of more federal dollars will help people who have not been able to pay rent through the pandemic. Minnesota received $375 million in housing assistance from the federal COVID-19 relief bill that Congress passed in December. An additional $229 million for emergency rental assistance comes to Minnesota from the American Rescue Plan passed last month. Eligible households may use the funds to pay up to 18 months of rent, utilities and other housing expenses incurred since March 13, 2020.
Brooklyn Center, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Brooklyn Center approves sweeping policing changes

MPR and the AP report: “City councilors in the Twin Cities suburb of Brooklyn Center on Saturday evening approved a resolution setting a path toward major public safety changes. The 4-1 vote to advance Mayor Mike Elliott’s proposal came at the end of a nearly three-hour meeting. And it came just over a month after the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in the city. The resolution would create new divisions of unarmed civilian employees to handle non-moving traffic violations and respond to mental health crises. It would also limit situations in which officers can make arrests.”
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Century-old birchbark scroll returns to Minnesota’s Ojibwe tribe due to advocate work by St. Paul businessmen

An Ojibwe scroll lost since the late 1800s, is on its way home, thanks to the efforts of two St. Paul businessmen. Sean Blanchet and Robert Snell, owners of Revere Auctions, noticed an Ojibwe birchbark scroll with Minnesota ties pop up on a Boston auction website. Thinking it may be of cultural relevance to the local Ojibwe, Blanchet contacted the auction house and offered to buy it outright. He also reached out for help from other interested parties and donors.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 models forecast the virus in sharp retreat in Minnesota

Three major COVID-19 models predict sharp declines in viral spread in Minnesota in late May — with Mayo Clinic forecasting a drop from 900 new infections per day to 563 by Memorial Day weekend. The forecasts come amid a decline to 5.7% in the positivity rate of diagnostic testing in...
PoliticsPosted by
MinnPost

On 30 x 30, diversity and the need for more public land in the Twin Cities metro area

The Biden administration’s newly released “Conserving and Restoring America the Beautiful” plan offers a concrete vision for implementing the 30 x 30 portion of President Joe Biden’s climate change executive order. Thirty percent of American land and water will be conserved for nature, helping mitigate climate change and biodiversity loss, while distributing the benefits of healthy natural landscape for all Americans. Of particular importance is the plan’s commitment to guaranteeing diversity and racial justice within this process. As the plan states: “As a result of discrimination and segregation in housing, transportation, conservation and natural resource policy, communities of color and low-income communities have disproportionately less access to nature’s benefits, such as clean water, clean air and access to nature.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
Quick Country 96.5

10 Least Expensive Places to Live in Minnesota in 2021

The cost of housing has gone up a crazy amount in the last year. Many people want their own space but the cost may be too much to handle. If you're wanting to buy your own house and you're willing to possibly move, you might want to check into one of these 10 least expensive places to live in Minnesota in 2021. This is according to Niche.com. And accompanying each town I share a house that is currently for sale in each town to give you an idea of the cost of homes there. Let me tell you, the cost of homes in these towns is WAY cheap compared to most places.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations decline in Minnesota

The positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing dropped to 5.7%, its lowest level in Minnesota since late March, offering hope that vaccination progress is limiting the spread of the infectious disease. The rate, a key measure of viral activity in Minnesota, had been as low as 3.5% on March 3...
Minneapolis, MNmillcitytimes.com

Firefighters For Healing partners with Sherman Associates to Provide Housing for Burn Trauma Survivors & Injured Firefighters, May 19 Groundbreaking Announced

Via a recent news release from Hennepin Healthcare:. Firefighters For Healing and Sherman Associates Development host groundbreaking at The Moment, a one-of-a-kind project that mixes residential, commercial and nonprofit housing. On Wednesday, May 19, there will be an 11am groundbreaking ceremony for The Moment Apartments and Firefighters For Healing Transitional...
Minneapolis, MNtwincitieslive.com

Water Safety

As summer approaches it’s important to remember that while we love the water and spending time in it, it can be dangerous too, especially for children. Julie Philbrook, a Registered RN and Trauma Prevention Specialist from Hennepin Healthcare, joins us with more reminders. As part of their Hennepin Healthcare Here...
Minnesota StateCrookston Daily Times

Letter: Feel proud that so many migrant and seasonal workers choose to return to Minnesota

With spring in the air, I invite Minnesota’s rural communities to join me in welcoming migrant and seasonal farm and agricultural workers to our state. Every year, Minnesota benefits from the extraordinarily hard work of thousands of people who travel here to work – picking fruits and vegetables, working in canneries and meat processing plants, and many other jobs that contribute to our vibrant agricultural systems. If you’re a sweet corn or pea producer, for example, your enterprise depends on the migrant and seasonal farm workers who show up every summer to put your produce into cans. While statistics vary, a University of Minnesota report estimates that 20,000 people migrate to Minnesota each year to work on farms and in food processing facilities.
Minnesota Stateboreal.org

New FirstNet Cell Sites Launch in Northeastern Minnesota to Support First Responders

What’s the news? First responders in northeastern Minnesota are getting a major boost in their wireless communications thanks to the FirstNet® network expansion currently underway by AT&T*. We’ve added new, purpose-built cell sites located near Cloquet on County Road 3 and in Hovland along the North Shore between Grand Marais and Grand Portage. These sites will give first responders on FirstNet – America’s public safety network – access to always-on, 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data.
Minneapolis, MNfinance-commerce.com

April demand for new homes outpaces supply, Realtors report

The number of homes for sale in the Twin Cities returned to pre-pandemic levels last month, but inventory remains low because demand for housing is outpacing supply, according to Minneapolis and St. Paul Realtors. In April, sellers listed 7,468 residential properties, up 21.7% from April 2020, the Minneapolis Area Realtors...