Notre Dame football: 3 Irish poised to make the most NIL money

The LA Rams loved speed and athleticism in the 2021 NFL Draft, It seemed as though as long as the prospect was athletically gifted, fast, or both, the LA Rams were calling out their name. And that’s fine, as long as there is a spot for those prospects to contribute on the football field when the Rams pare down the roster to the 53-man roster. Otherwise, they are just added to the pile. Each athletic prospect unsuited for NFL caliber play is just one more bell and whistle with plenty of promise that never seemed to deliver when the football was in play.