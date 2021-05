Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has been updated with a patch that was deployed to the PlayStation servers. There is also a complete trophy list out now. Insomniac Games has updated Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart ahead of its launch. The first patch for the game has just gone live and can be seen on the PlayStation 5 server database tracker. This patch version is 1.0.7 as seen on the PS5. The base game was reported to be 39.3 GB and with this update, the size has increased to 39.7 GB.