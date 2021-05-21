Toddler Tries To Stop Woman From Beating And Stomping On Mother
In a horrific attack at a Little Caesars restaurant in Augusta, Georgia, a 25-year-old woman Brittany Kennedy, assaulted 22-year-old Emily Broadwater. A video of the attack was shared on social media, showing how the older woman attacked the victim who was left bloodied outside the restaurant. The attack took place in front of the victim’s daughter. Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and is looking to take the attacker into custody.www.latintimes.com