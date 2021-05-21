China Ramps Up Calls For Crypto Regulations; Bitcoin Plummets
Chinese authorities ramped up their calls for increased regulations on cryptocurrencies on Friday (May 21), CNBC reported. To protect the financial system as a whole, a “crack down,” is needed “on Bitcoin mining and trading behavior, and resolutely prevent the transmission of individual risks to the social field,” according to the statement from the Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and the State Council of the People’s Republic of China.www.pymnts.com